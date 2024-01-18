The Moore Budget Shows $100M for Proposed Medical Center

During his Fiscal Year 2025 budget announcement yesterday, Governor Wes Moore introduced a State budget that includes a significant funding commitment of $100 million in capital commitments for the construction of the new regional medical center in Easton.

“This commitment from the Moore-Miller Administration and the State of Maryland reflects a remarkable pledge to the future of rural health care and to the people of the Eastern Shore of Maryland,” said Ken Kozel, UM SRH President and CEO. “Our patients and communities will benefit from this investment for generations, as will our team members who will have the opportunity to deliver world-class care in a modern facility. Today’s news is an incredible step forward, and we offer our most sincere thanks to the governor, lieutenant governor and our dedicated delegation to the General Assembly.”

The Regional Medical Center will bring a new standard of patient-centered care to the Eastern Shore. The six-floor, 325,000 square foot, 147-bed hospital will replace the existing hospital in Easton and support the future health needs of our community. It will feature expanded services in recognized areas of medical expertise and health care needs on the shore.

The new Regional Medical Center campus is slated to occupy 200-plus acres off Longwoods Road near the intersection of U.S. Route 50, adjacent to the Talbot County Community Center. This more centralized location will provide greater visibility, easier and safer access for ambulance and helicopter transport as well as ample parking for patients, staff and visitors living in our mid-shore region.