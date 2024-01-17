Wye River Upper School Announces Opening of 8th grade for Fall 2023

Wye River Upper School is excited to announce the continuation of our new 8th-grade program. In September of 2023, WRUS welcomed the first class of middle school students in a pilot progam designed to strengthen highs school readiness and to ease transition anxiety to high school. This successful program cultivates the social emotional and exectuive function skills in preparation for high school entrance.

Please join Wye River Upper School students and staff on January 25th, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. for an Open House event. Learn more about how our program changes the lives of students who learn differently through academic interventions and flexible pacing within a supportive environment.

Contact Director of Enrollment and Communcation, Katie Lillard, at 443-262-8267 or at [email protected] with any questions. Families of prospective students are encouraged to register for this event in advance at www.wyeriverupperschool.org/events.