CBMM’s Shipyard Offers Full Slate of Winter Programming

Whether you’re looking to learn something new or build on your skills in the workshop, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s Shipyard has an array of hands-on programs on tap this winter through its Apprentice for a Day Program.

The upcoming opportunities to be a part of CBMM’s working waterfront include Shipyard Workdays on Feb. 3, Feb. 17, March 9, and March 30, plus a Leather Working Workshop (Jan. 27-28) and a Dovetail “Ditty Box” Workshop (Feb. 23-25).

These limited-capacity programs are led by Shipyard staff and experienced guest instructors and offer discounted pricing for CBMM members. Advance registration is required. To register and get more information about Apprentice for a Day programming, visit cbmm.org/afad.

Held on select Saturdays from 10am-4pm throughout the year, CBMM’s Shipyard Workdays offer the chance to learn the fundamentals of boat building and repair while working on new construction and restoration projects. Right now, the projects include the restoration of Concordia sloop Osprey and refit of 1920 buyboat Winnie Estelle.

The cost for a Shipyard Workday is $60 per participant with a 20% discount for CBMM members. Participants must be at least 16 years old, unless accompanied by an adult.

Led by CBMM’s Curatorial Shipwright Sam Hilgartner, the two-day Leather Working Workshop is designed to share both the basics and more complex intricacies of leather working for marine applications. This includes identifying leather types, hole punching, stitching techniques, leather conditioning, pattern making, and leather tool usage.

Participants will learn while working on a simple project of their choosing, such as a knife and spike sheath, oar wrap, wheel wrap, or sheet block covering. All tools and materials are provided in the cost of registration, which is $100 with a 20% discount for CBMM members.

Participants in the Dovetail “Ditty Box” Workshop spend three days in the Shipyard constructing a custom mahogany box modeled on the ones in which sailors historically made to hold their most cherished belongings while on the water.

Instructor Grigg Mullen will teach participants how to cut dovetail joints, shape the top-edge profile, make and set holly inlays, and set the hardware on their box, which will be roughly 4 inches by 6 ½ inches by 11 ¼ inches. All materials are included in the cost of registration, which is $625 with a 20% discount for CBMM members.

Stay tuned to the Apprentice for a Day webpage for more unique Shipyard programming in the spring, including a marine welding course in partnership with Chesapeake College (March 22-24), Small Diesel Engine Familiarization & Maintenance (April 8-9 and 15-16) and more.

And, don’t miss the return of Coffee & Wood Chips with Shipyard Education Programs Manager Jenn Kuhn on Feb. 20, sharing the latest updates on all that’s happening in the Shipyard.