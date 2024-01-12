Kent County winter scene of a horse drawn sleigh. If you can identify the people or house in this picture, please make a comment below or contact [email protected]. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.
Kent County Flashback: Let’s Take the Sleigh Into Town Today
