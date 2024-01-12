Wine of the Week: Castello di Bossi Chianti Classico.

Ciao Tutti!

This week we return to Toscana to taste the Castello di Bossi C.Bernardenga Chianti Classico DOCG ($21.95) from the Di Bossi Winery. “Classico” means the grapes come from the original boundaries of a wine region. The decal of a rooster on the neck of the bottle commemorates the medieval competition for the border of the Chianti region between the Republics of Florence and Siena. To determine the boundary, the two republics agreed that one knight from each republic would start out at dawn and where they met, that spot would be the border. The Florentines starved their black rooster for several days while the Sienese fed their white rooster and he and the knight slept soundly way past dawn. The starved black rooster started crowing before dawn so the Florentine knight had a head start and almost reached the town limits of Siena before he encountered the other knight. The Chianti Classico border remains unchanged to this day.

The Castello di Bossi estate dates from the 9th century AD in the southernmost appellation of Chianti Classico, nestled in a setting of the tall slender cypress keeping watch over the long rows of vines. Current owner Marco Bacci’s vision and dedication has resulted in Castello di Bossi being in the highest ranks of international wine. Over the last ten years, Bacci has strategically added two other properties, Renieri in Montalcino and Terre di Talamo in the Morello di Scansano appellation. Many critics believe he now has the best collection of wine estates in Tuscany.

According to La Cucina Italiana magazine, this Chianti Classico “is the harmonious combination of Sangiovese grapes with a small percentage of Merlot and Colorino. This Tuscan gem exhibits traces of cherry and toasted oak, as well as sweet berry and violet flavors. This elegant balance and structure makes it spectacular”.

I post “NEW” signs in from of wines that have not yet been featured in our weekly wine tastings and some of you already know how special this wine is. If you have not yet tasted it, come join me Friday at Piazza Italian Market from noon to 5:45 and Saturday from noon to 4:45 to see if you agree with La Cucina Italiana!

Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a referral agent for Meredith Fine Properties. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.