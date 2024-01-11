Rhodes Challenges Board Policy For Members Visiting Schools without Notice

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During the January 8 meeting of Kent County Board of Education, Board member Frank Rhodes expressed his desire for unrestricted access to schools by board members without adhering to the current policy of a two-day notice. Rhodes cited the need for immediate intervention if disruptions or issues arise.

“The superintendent runs the schools, but we are above the superintendent when it comes to managing and the people from Kent County that voted us in want us to really have checks and balances about what’s going on in the schools,” Rhodes said.



Dr. Karen Couch, superintendent of Kent County Public Schools, emphasized the importance of coordination with school leaders to avoid disruptions during crucial activities.

Rhodes recounted an incident at a middle school where he received a tip about disruptions, visited the school unannounced. Dr. Couch clarified that she was already addressing the situation, and Rhodes’ uncoordinated visit disrupted the school’s routine.

“The problem that I saw with you coming into the school, is the principal had no idea you were there, you came in and talk to the school resource officer who wasn’t even an employee of the school system. So, I think there has to be some checks and balances so that we can all work together as a team and build trust,” Dr. Couch said.

The debate continued with Rhodes arguing for board members’ authority to enter schools at will, asserting their responsibility to constituents. Fellow board member Francois Sullivan disagreed, stating individual board members lack authority over school administrators.

Joseph Goetz, president of the Board of Education, offered the last opinion saying, “I do not have an issue with the two day (policy). I would rather they focus on the educational side. We’re small enough to know that if there’s smoke, there’s probably a fire burning. And in my experience, every time I’ve smelled smoke or seen smoke, the fire is there, and it’s already being addressed in a one form or fashion.”

The issue was not put to a vote, leaving it open for further discussion in subsequent meetings.