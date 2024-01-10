UM Shore Regional Health to Offer Winter/Spring “Don’t Worry, Be Healthy” Course

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System, will host an in-person, five-session workshop titled “Don’t Worry, Be Healthy,” beginning January 24, 2024. Designed to teach participants how to stay healthy by making healthier and safer choices, the workshop will meet once per month, in-person at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, 100 Brown Street, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There is no charge for the course, but advance registration is required.

Led by Sandra Wilson-Hypes, Health Educator for UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, course topics will include: Infection Prevention on January 24; Fire and Burn Prevention on February 29; Medication Safety and Accidental Overdose Prevention on March 28; Diabetes Prevention on April 25; and Fall Prevention on May 29. Attendance in all five sessions is encouraged but not required.

Participants who attend the full series can expect to gain:

Increased awareness and understanding of the importance of maintaining a healthy living environment

Enhanced awareness of home safety measures

Increased ability to create a safer living environment through implementing practical safety measures

Empowerment to take responsibility for personal health and well-being

Reduced risk of injuries, illnesses and avoidable health problems

Improved overall health outcomes

“Learning how to maintain a healthy home and prioritize preventive measures is an important step in being a health advocate for yourself and those in your care,” said Wilson-Hypes. “This series equips individuals with the knowledge and tools to safeguard their well-being, create a safer living environment and embrace a proactive approach toward long-term health.”

Individuals, parents and caregivers are encouraged to participate. Register online at umshoreregional.org/health-education and click on the date(s) of the course you wish to attend in the calendar provided or call Wilson-Hypes at 410-778-7668, ext. 5679. This course is offered bi-annually; one five-session series in the winter/spring and one five-session series in the summer/fall.