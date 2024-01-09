Kent County Schools Superintendent Dr. Couch Announces Retirement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a closed session of the Kent County Board of Education, Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Couch announced her decision to retire, effective June 30, 2024. The retirement was subsequently approved in the personnel report. The Spy captured her statement which she read during the public segment of the meeting.

During her almost eleven-year tenure, Dr. Couch highlighted organizational improvements and a commitment to addressing the diverse needs of students.

Achievements include pioneering universal full-day pre-K, expanding Judy early learning centers, implementing the blueprint plan, and investing in teacher training for the science of reading and Orton Gillingham methodologies. These initiatives propelled students toward proficiency in reading and mathematics.

Additionally, a comprehensive facilities Strategic Plan revitalized educational facilities, enhancing security, upgrading athletic facilities, and replacing HVAC systems.

Dr. Couch emphasized that the true measure of success lies in the students’ achievements, growth, and readiness for the future.

As Dr. Couch begins a new chapter, she expresses confidence in the district’s ability to continue nurturing and inspiring students. She reflected that her legacy is not in programs or facilities but in the lives touched.

This video is approximately four minutes in length.