Mid-Shore Commerce: Synergy Investment Acquires Tred Avon Square

Miller Commercial Real Estate represented Synergy Investment Fund in the successful acquisition of Tred Avon Square, a prominent 147,668 square foot retail center located at 210 Marlboro Avenue in Easton, MD. Tred Avon Square is anchored by ACME, Big Lots, Easton Cinemas, Rent-A-Center, Sherwin Williams, My Eye Dr., Dunkin’ Donuts, Osteria Alfredo Restaurant, Ship and Print, Subway, Hong Kong Kitchens, Nails & Spa, Lendmark, Chincheck Sports Locker, T Mobile, Admiral Cleaners, Rusty Hook Bait and Tackle, and Spin Groove Records.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tred Avon Square to our growing portfolio. Its strategic location complements our full service commercial real estate office located in Downtown Easton. We are eager to contribute to the continued growth of Easton and serve the mid-shore region.” said Brent Miller CCIM, Executive Managing Director of SVN | Miller Commercial Real Estate and Synergy Investment Fund Founder and CEO.
Ross Benincasa and Ryan Finnegan, Advisors with SVN | Miller Commercial Real Estate, will oversee the leasing operations of the center. Currently, a 10,756 square foot space is available, presenting an opportunity for businesses looking to become part of a thriving retail destination. For leasing inquiries, please contact Ross Benincasa at [email protected] or 410.390.2600 or Ryan Finnegan at [email protected] or 410.543.2440. For additional information, please visit the website at TredAvonSquare.com.
