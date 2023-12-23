ESLC and Green Point Farms Protect 325th Conservation Easement

Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) is excited to announce the closing of its 325th easement. Green Point Farms, LLC finalized a conservation easement at Windy Ridge Farm in northwest Kent County, protecting more than 75 acres of agricultural and wooded land along Mill Creek. Approximately 46 acres are devoted to traditional grain agriculture and 26 acres are held in woodlands. Mill Creek runs through the wooded portions of the property, with its water quality protected through permanent buffers along 700 feet of its length.

The protection of Windy Ridge Farm shows Green Point Farms’ strong dedication to the conservation of their lands throughout the region. Completion of this project marks the fourth conservation easement completed with Green Point Farms over the past three years. Together with Bradford Farm, Niedermayer Farm and Joiner Farm, more than 530 acres are now protected along Flatland, Hanesville, and Lambs Meadow Road. “Contiguous lands along water bodies are extremely important for long-term water quality benefits,” explains ESLC director of land conservation David Satterfield. “Green infrastructure hubs and corridors provide essential safe passage for wildlife and prevent encroaching sprawl.” ESLC looks forward to continuing to work with Green Point Farms to protect more agricultural and forest lands in the coming years.

The Windy Ridge Farm conservation easement was protected in partnership with the Maryland Environmental Trust (MET) and the U.S. Army. The U.S. Army’s Compatible Use Buffer (ACUB) program funded the acquisition of the easement. The ACUB program is focused on reducing development around military installations (in this case Aberdeen Proving Ground) to protect their vital missions to protect the United States. ESLC is thankful for the continued partnerships with MET and the Army, both for their technical and for their financial support that is so vital to completing this project.

To learn more about conservation easement programs please contact ESLC’s director of land conservation, David Satterfield, at [email protected].