Delmarva Review: Proposal by Emily Adams-Aucoin

Author’s Note: “Proposal” is an aspirational poem that came to me as I was considering, one December, what I wanted from my life, what would make me feel whole as a person. The ‘proposals,’ as I call them, came to me as exclamations that range from large to small in scope, though none are small enough so as to be immaterial. Here, at least in this poem, they exist as possibilities—if not in this life, in the next one.

Proposal

let’s get sober! let’s ignore our genetic

dispositions & recall every Christmas Eve

down to the pattern of the wrapping papers!

let’s set aside an hour & call some

therapists! let’s eat ripe peaches & lick the

juice from our wrists! why don’t we try to

believe in god one last time! we should

look at all of our days with astonishment!

why don’t we hold each other like the end

is coming! let’s kiss very tenderly

as the city burns! we should

say thank you more! let’s river ourselves

into the sky when it’s time! our stubborn souls

would stick close for so long! find me

as soon as you remember!

we should do this all again!

♦

Emily Adams-Aucoin’s poetry has been published in several anthologies, as well as in Electric Literature’s The Commuter, storySouth, Split Rock Review, Meridian, and Colorado Review, among other publications. When she’s not writing, Emily enjoys baking, gardening, and looking for poems that hide in the wooded area behind her home in south Louisiana. Website: www.emilyadamsaucoin.com

Delmarva Review is a national literary journal with local roots in the Delmarva Peninsula. Editors cull through thousands of submissions annually to select the most compelling new poetry, fiction, and nonfiction. About half are from the Chesapeake and Delmarva region. The review is available in paperback and digital editions from online booksellers and regional specialty bookstores. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, support comes from tax-deductible contributions and a grant from Talbot Arts with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. Website: www.DelmarvaReview.org