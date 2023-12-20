Recycle Your Christmas Tree and Help Local Wildlife

Washington College’s Center for Environment and Society (CES) is offering an alternative way to recycle your holiday tree. Instead of sending them to the landfill, the staff at CES is asking for donations of your old holiday trees to build extra bird habitat out on the College’s River and Field Campus, a living field lab that fosters environmental projects that are scalable and transferable. As part of the Natural Lands Project, the trees will be arranged in brushy hedgerows and provide extra cover for the thousands of birds who pass through the surrounding lands each winter.

Donated trees can be brought to Semans-Griswold Environmental Hall at 485 S. Cross Street in Chestertown and placed behind the kayak racks at the end of the driveway to the right of the building. Signage will mark the spot. Donated trees should have all decorations including ribbon, wire, and tinsel removed prior to drop off. Trees can be donated now through Monday, January 15.

The habitat build is just a small part of the work the Natural Lands Project conducts restoring buffers and native habitat along the Chester River to help re-establish bobwhite quail and improve water quality. More information on their work, and that of the Center for Environment and Society, can be found at https://www.washcoll.edu/ learn-by-doing/ces/index.php.