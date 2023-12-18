MENU

Sections

More

December 18, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Education Education Ed Notes

KCHS Student Recognized for Designing KCPS Christmas Card

by Leave a Comment

Share

Kent County High School student Emma Morris, center, receives special recognition from Dr. Karen Couch, superintendent of schools, and the Kent County Board of Education at their meeting Monday, Dec. 11. Morris’ artwork was selected to grace the 2023 Kent County Public Schools holiday greeting card.

 

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *