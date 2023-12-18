KCHS Student Recognized for Designing KCPS Christmas Card

Kent County High School student Emma Morris, center, receives special recognition from Dr. Karen Couch, superintendent of schools, and the Kent County Board of Education at their meeting Monday, Dec. 11. Morris’ artwork was selected to grace the 2023 Kent County Public Schools holiday greeting card.
