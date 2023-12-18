Institute for Adult Learning to Hold Showcase of Classes on January 6

Would you like to learn about typical and atypical changes to the anatomy of the brain as we age? If you are interested in science and the environment, you can learn about Artificial Intelligence, hear about discoveries of the James Webb telescope or discover the state of our Eastern Shore waterways.

You can participate in discussions about current events, Great Decisions, join the book club or learn the history of the Vice Presidents. Perhaps you would like to join a line dance or low impact fitness class, pickleball lesson, culinary or craft class, or the Let’s Walk group.

The Institute for Adult Learning, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide learning experiences and social events which enrich lives of the age 50+ community in the Mid-Shore area, will hold a Showcase of Classes for the Spring semester on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Doors will open at 1:30 pm and the program will begin at 2:00 pm. The event will be held at the Kennard Cultural Center, located at 410 Little Kidwell Avenue in Centreville MD. In the event of snow, the Showcase will be held on Saturday, January 13.

The Showcase will provide an overview of over 40 courses to be offered during the Spring semester, which runs from February 5 through May 17, including history and current events, brain, body, and soul, environment and science, literature, arts and crafts, and culinary arts. All classes are held during the day, Monday through Friday, and range from one to eight sessions. On December 15 the IAL website will be updated with class descriptions for the Spring 2024 semester.

The membership fee of $90 per person per semester entitles participants to sign up for an unlimited number of courses. Members are also invited to participate in monthly happy hours and various field trips throughout the semester.

Attendees may join the IAL at any time and enroll in classes either at the Showcase or on the organization’s website after the event. You can fill out the registration form to enroll in classes at the Showcase. However, all registrations, paper or online, open at 4:00 pm the day of the Showcase. Registration to attend the event is not required but is recommended by sending an email to [email protected]. For more information about the IAL, visit the IAL website at www.instituteforadultlearning.org.

Sue Elter, a new member this past semester from Church Hill MD, summed it up perfectly, “IAL classes are just perfect for learning new things and keeping your brain sharp. The trips are very worthwhile and the Happy Hours help you meet new friends. Do yourself a favor and join IAL.”