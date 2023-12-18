MENU

December 18, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Food and Garden Notes

Adkins Mystery Monday! Can You Guess What this Is?

Happy Mystery Monday!  Can you guess what is pictured in photo #1?
The answer to last week’s mystery is arrowwood viburnum, Viburnum dentatum, pictured in photo #2.
Arrowwood is named dentatum for its jagged, toothed leaves. It’s a shrub that adds plenty of seasonal interest and is very Winter hardy and reliable. It can survive thunderstorms, hot Summer days, and tolerates occasional drought and flooding.
Non-fragrant white flowers give way to blue-black, berry-like drupes which are quite attractive to birds and wildlife. The shrub attracts butterflies, bumblebees, and other native bees, while the fruit attracts small mammals and birds such as the eastern bluebird, northern flicker, gray catbird, and American robin.
