Chestertown Flashback: Meeting Jim Pearce

The Honorable James Alfred Pearce, pictured here, certainly left his impression on Kent County. The only son of the US Senator of the same name, he was born in Chestertown and practiced law and served as the state’s attorney for Kent County. Many today will best know his name from the dedicated watering trough located in Fountain Park. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.
