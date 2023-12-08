RhythmXpress Dance Showcase at Church Hill Theatre

RhythmXpress will perform its choreographic magic in a “A Night at the Movies” on Monday, December 18 at 7 pm. The one night only program will include solo, partner and group choreography set to a variety of favorite movie theme-songs.

RhythmXpress, LLC provides competitive and leadership opportunities for dancers with various intellectual disabilities. Coached by Jacki Moreland, founder of Beyond the Ballroom, RhythmXpress was featured recently at the 2023 Global Down Syndrome Gala in Washington DC . The company has provided support and entertainment for numerous charitable organizations, including GiGi’s Playhouse and the Special Olympics Maryland Polar Bear Plunge. Dancers will include two International Special Olympic DanceSport champions, Chris Dooley and Robert Wallop. Robert is also the reigning 2023 USA Dance ProAm champion in Bronze American Smooth and Rhythm. Other dancers are Michelle Andrade, Olivia August, Claire Blumberg, Abby Gibbons, Alicia Gogue, and Thomas Rickloff.

Church Hill Theatre is delighted to host this special event in its historic Art Deco theater at 103 Walnut Street in Church Hill, Maryland. RhythmXpress will entertain audiences of all ages. Tickets are $15 cash only and can be purchased at the door. The dancers are excited to showcase their talents and look forward to sharing this fun evening with you!