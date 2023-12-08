MENU

Sections

More

December 8, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Arts Arts Arts Notes

RhythmXpress Dance Showcase at Church Hill Theatre

by Leave a Comment

Share

RhythmXpress will perform its choreographic magic in a “A Night at the Movies” on Monday, December 18 at 7 pm. The one night only program will include solo, partner and group choreography set to a variety of favorite movie theme-songs.

RhythmXpress Dance Team:
Back: Chris Dooley, Thomas Rickloff, Olivia AugustMiddle: Alicia Gouge, Claire Blumberg, Robert WallopFront: Abby Gibbons, Coach Jackie Moreland Not Pictured: Michelle Andrade

RhythmXpress, LLC provides competitive and leadership opportunities for dancers with various intellectual disabilities. Coached by Jacki Moreland, founder of Beyond the Ballroom, RhythmXpress was featured recently at the 2023 Global Down Syndrome Gala in Washington DCThe company has provided support and entertainment for numerous charitable organizations, including GiGi’s Playhouse and the Special Olympics Maryland Polar Bear Plunge. Dancers will include two International Special Olympic DanceSport champions, Chris Dooley and Robert Wallop. Robert is also the reigning 2023 USA Dance ProAm champion in Bronze American Smooth and Rhythm. Other dancers are Michelle Andrade, Olivia August, Claire Blumberg, Abby Gibbons, Alicia Gogue, and Thomas Rickloff.

Church Hill Theatre is delighted to host this special event in its historic Art Deco theater at 103 Walnut Street in Church Hill, Maryland. RhythmXpress will entertain audiences of all ages. Tickets are $15 cash only and can be purchased at the door. The dancers are excited to showcase their talents and look forward to sharing this fun evening with you!

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *