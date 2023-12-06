Wow! Benedictine Raises Over $100,000 On Giving Tuesday

The Benedictine Foundation raised over $100,000.00 on Giving Tuesday. The gifts included a generous match from a grandparent. Giving Tuesday, which is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.

“Benedictine is overwhelmed by the incredible generosity of its donors,” stated Claudia Cunningham, Benedictine Chief Advancement Officer. “One example is Bob Reinhardt who has been a dedicated supporter of Benedictine for many years.”

“Each year I make a trip to Benedictine to drop off my Giving Tuesday gift,” stated Bob Reinhardt. “I always knew about Benedictine but it wasn’t until I began to hear the wonderful stories of the students that visited the local library, where my late wife worked, that I made a promise to give to Benedictine.”

Reinhardt further commented, “I believe in keeping my donations close to home where I can see the impact that it makes. During my annual visit I am able to witness the incredible work that is being done for the children and adults with developmental disabilities and autism that Benedictine supports.”

Benedictine employs over 350 staff that are dedicated to serving children and adults with moderate to severe developmental disabilities and autism. For more information on Benedictine’s events, services and ways to support, please contact Claudia Cunningham at [email protected] or call 410 634 2292. Visit Benedictine at www.benschool.org.