Historical Society Welcomes New Executive Director

The Historical Society of Kent County is pleased to announce the appointment of Maria Wood as its new Executive Director.

Wood, a local Chestertown resident with deep Eastern Shore roots, brings a wealth of relevant experience to the Society. From her days at Smith College to founding a national non-profit for children’s music to producing a film about sea level rise on the Eastern Shore, Wood has covered the landscape of projects that reach deep into the community. “Her course at Washington College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning, her occasional Chestertown Spy articles, and her leadership at River Arts make her well-known in Kent County. We are very fortunate to have someone with her breadth of experience and talent join us as the Society strives to rebuild and expand after the pandemic,” said Historical Society president Barbara Jorgenson.

And it is clear that Wood understands the Historical Society and its mission:

“History never feels very far away in Kent County, where Chestertown’s Historic District is also a present-day business district, generational family farms still dot the county’s landscape, and our towns and villages actively celebrate the roots of their Eastern Shore heritage,” said Wood.

“I’ve long appreciated the Historical Society of Kent County for the way it makes our history accessible: from exhibits at the Bordley Building, to an extensive archive and library, to author talks, historic tours, and community events. It will be a real pleasure to work with the staff and board on continuing and expanding the programs, events, and exhibits. There is a lot to learn and discover here, and I can’t wait to get started,” Wood continued.

Wood will meet Historical Society members at their annual holiday party on December 15. She will start her fulltime work for the Historical Society on January 2, 2024, when the Society’s office reopens after a holiday hiatus. At that time, Wood can be reached at (410) 778-3499 or by email at [email protected]. The Historical Society office is open for calls and emails Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Historical Society library and archives remain open only by appointment.