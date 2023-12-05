Qlarant Foundation Profiles: Supporting Navigators at Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There is no better definition for the term navigator than to describe the work that the Qlarant Foundation has supported for many years. Professionally trained to help young immigrant families as they begin new lives on the Mid-Shore of Maryland, the two ChesMRC navigators work with some 300 families each year to help with their immigration, health, insurance, employment, and educational challenges.

Without the critical service, those 300 families, most of whom do not speak English, face overwhelming obstacles as they attempt to acclimate to a new culture and language.

Since 2016, ChesMRC has benefited from the Affordable Care Act funds to enable the organization to hire two health navigators. But over the last few years, this funding has ceased to exist, and that’s where Qlarant stepped in to help fill the gap.

The Spy spoke with Matt Peters, executive director of the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, to talk about their navigator program. We also talk about the 10th anniversary of ChesMRC’s existence and its extraordinary impact throughout the entire Delmarva region with all its assistance programs.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center please go here. For more information the Qlarant Foundation please go here.