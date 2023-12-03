Mastering the Art of Gingerbread Cookie Decorating

Calling all budding pastry chefs! Sign up now for the Annual Gingerbread Cookie Workshop. This FREE event is Saturday, December 16, 2 pm at KidSPOT. Children ages 4 – 12 are welcome to attend with a parent or guardian.

Pre-registration is required as space is limited.

Email [email protected] or call 410 778 6300 for more information and to register.

Chef Stu Cawley, assisted by various elves, will demonstrate the proper icing technique with gingerbread cookies generously donated by The Spicerie.

This annual event is not possible without our sponsors: Twigs and Teacups and The Spicerie. It is presented by the Downtown Chestertown Association and hosted by RiverArts’ KidSPOT. Special thanks to Stu Cawley and elves.