Maryland Farm & Harvest 5th Episode!

Maryland Public Television’s (MPT) original series Maryland Farm & Harvest, now in its 11th season, will feature farms and locations in Anne Arundel, Kent, and Worcester counties during a special Chesapeake Bay seafood-themed episode premiering on Tuesday, December 12. A preview of the episode can be found on the series’ YouTube channel here.

The popular weekly series takes viewers on a journey across the Free State, telling engaging and enlightening stories about the farms, people, and technology required to sustain and grow agriculture in Maryland, the state’s number one commercial industry.

Joanne Clendining, who has earned two regional Emmy® awards for her work on Maryland Farm & Harvest, serves as series host. She is joined throughout the season by Al Spoler, host of “The Local Buy” segments, and by a rotation of local chefs who each take a turn hosting a new segment called “Farm to Skillet,” during which viewers are led through the process of finding, preparing, and presenting the locally produced ingredients that make up some of the chefs’ favorite dishes.

With introductions filmed at Holloway Brothers Farms in Darlington (Harford County), the December 12 episode features the following segments:

• Scallop Aquaculture (Worcester County). Baywater Seafood in Snow Hill is Maryland’s sole bay scallop aquaculture company and one of only few in the United States. Matt Holloway, Bryan Dickey, and Lee Beauchamp – Eastern Shore natives who have been best friends since age six – grow scallops offshore in custom-made lantern nets. Viewers learn about the environmental benefits of these bivalves while following Matt, Bryan, and eco-tourism manager Claire Rush on a boat ride to retrieve mature scallops and prepare them for delivery to Oaked 110, where they are included in the night’s menu.

• Crab Feast to Compost (Anne Arundel County). Every year, the Rotary Club of Annapolisholds its self-proclaimed “largest crab feast in the world,” but the event is notable for more than just its size. The feast is also zero waste, with 100% of its trash being either recycled or composted with the help of local company Veteran Compost. Viewers join local watermen catching crabs for the feast, witness the event’s massive crab steaming operation, follow members of the rotary’s “green team” during compost setup and sorting, and visit the facility where the food scraps are turned into nutrient-rich soil ideal for farming and gardening.

• Farm to Skillet: Chef Rodney Scruggs, Chestertown Farmers Market (Kent County).Chef Rodney Scruggs, executive chef at Watershed Alley in Chestertown, leads the audience through the Chestertown Farmers Market, where he finds all the locally produced ingredients he needs to make one of his restaurant’s most popular summertime dishes. After buying the necessary ingredients, Scruggs heads to the Watershed Alley kitchen to prepare his sweet corn panna cotta with green tomato consommé and a heap of lump crabmeat. The recipe will be available for viewers to try themselves at mpt.org/farm.

Nearly 16 million viewers have watched Maryland Farm & Harvest on MPT since its debut in 2013. The series has traveled to nearly 450 farms, fisheries, and other agriculture-related locations during its first 10 seasons, covering every Maryland county, as well as Baltimore City and Washington, D.C.

