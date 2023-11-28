Jay Fleming and Fresh Oysters at The Trippe December 1

Photographer and author Jay Fleming will be at the Trippe Gallery during First Friday Gallery Walk December 1 to sign copies of his two well known books, “Working the Water” and “Island Life”. These books are must haves for every Eastern Shore library! On exhibit will be select photographs of Jay’s as well as a gallery artist group show. Out front will be served freshly shucked oysters from local waters. Stop by and meet Jay, have an oyster(or two), a glass of wine and share in the spirit of Moonlight Madness in downtown Easton! Give the unique gift of original art for Christmas! For every $25 spent, you get a ticket for the fabulous gift basket drawing at 9pm!

The Trippe Gallery is located at 23 N Harrison St. in Historic downtown Easton. For more information or reserve a personalized copy of either book please call 410-310-8727 or email [email protected] . Hours: Monday12-4, Wednesday/Thursday 11-4, Friday/Saturday 11-5, Sunday 11-3.