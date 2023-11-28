Marcy Dunn Ramsey “Distillations” Exhibition Open Dec. 1 at MassoniArt

Marcy Dunn Ramsey’s exhibition Distillations represents the work created over the summer and fall months and will be featured in the High Street gallery from December 1 – 30. Marcy’s cool blues and dancing reeds invite us to celebrate in the joys of winter. Join us for a glass of cheer at the High Street gallery during the Opening Reception on First Friday, December 1.

Also featured will be work by ceramic artist Julia Weber Yensho who is new to the gallery.

MASSONI ART is pleased to announce the release of Marcy & Meredith Davies Hadaway’s new book project: Small Craft Warning. Marcy and Meredith share a love and appreciation for the eastern shore and its waterways. They work as advocates for our local rivers in the hopes that others will become good stewards of our waterways. In Small Craft Warning Marcy and Meredith use their gifts to capture the beauty of inner and outer landscapes of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

“…a collection of miniatures – paintings of just a few square inches in gouache, poems in small syllables and brief lines—that reflect on both

the fragility and the magnitude of our world.” – Marcy

Distillations will be on exhibit in the 203 High Street gallery. Our Annual Holiday Artists Exhibit will be featured in the Cross Street gallery. We are happy to open our galleries to you outside of our regular hours. Private appointments may be scheduled at any time by contacting either Carla Massoni (410-708-4512) or Kate Ballantine (410-310-0796) in advance.

Gallery Hours:

Thursday, Friday – 11-4; Saturday 10-5,

Sunday –12-3

For additional information please visit www.massoniart.com.