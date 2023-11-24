Letter to the Editor: Regarding New Sculpture in the Park

As if the status of the Armory and 98 Cannon are not enough to keep people on edge, I am going to add another item to the list.

Chestertown is the recipient of a large number of sculptures, to be sprinkled around the community, under the auspices of the Chestertown Public Art Committee, which answers to the Town Council. Many citizens have noticed the expanding number of additions to the streetscape of our historic town, and reviews are mixed. Home to a vibrant and varied arts community, for which we are all grateful, it appears that any location selected is acceptable to the Town.

I am going out on a limb and saying it may be necessary to reconsider the placement of such art in Fountain Park, our town’s centerpiece. This park has been a feature for over 100 years, and has benefitted from ongoing cooperation between the Town and Chestertown Garden Club. I recently learned that one of the art works, described as “resembling the head of a character in The Mandalorian” and the same color as our beloved fountain, sitting on a pedestal, will find a new home in Fountain Park.

Yes, it is a public space. Yes, the Victorians collected follies and sculptures. But the head of an alien is hardly in character with the space and should not find a home there. Perhaps it would look well in front of the Visitor’s Center, a more readily visible location. Or centered in the roundabout by Royal Farms at the south end of High Street.

I ask the Town Council to reconsider this particular item placed in this particular space. Further that the Council request that the Public Arts Committee look at the collection to find a more suitable piece, if Fountain Park is indeed to host one of these sculptures.

Sincerely,

Karen Paul Mack