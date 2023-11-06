Letter to Editor: What Frightens You Washington College?

Or maybe more to the point, Dr. Sosulski – what frightens YOU? There must be something that you don’t want us to discover with the mold issue at the Armory since you denied my request to have an independent, third-party assessment of the mold situation in the Armory.

For the rest of you just tuning in, Washington College would like to tear down the Armory due to their perception that mold found in the Armory cannot be successfully removed. Incidentally, the mold issue was caused by the college’s lack of maintenance of the building over the last ten years. I and colleagues with extensive facility management experience believe the building can be remediated and saved. Even the college’s own experts suggest that a mold remediation study should be conducted.

I hand-delivered a letter to you asking politely if we could have access to the Armory for four hours on a Friday to conduct our own mold remediation survey that I plan to pay for myself. This would be using a nationally-recognized, unbiased expert in the field for this study. I plan to share the results of this report with all interested parties regardless of the results.

I received a letter back from you that not only denied my request and went on to insinuate that I would be prosecuted for trespassing if I or others attempted to go into the building. My letter to you was to request access to the building and in no way did I ever plan on trespassing in the building. [Both letters are posted on savethearmory.org and the Facebook page “Repurpose the Chestertown Armory.”]

I can only assume that Washington College does not want the truth to come out, which is that the mold contamination found in the Armory can be remediated. If this is true, then the whole argument for tearing down a building on the National Register of Historic Places falls to pieces – obviously something the College doesn’t want.

I urge you and the Historic District Commission to reconsider your decision to exclude others from seeking the truth about what really lurks behind the walls of the Armory. I believe the decision to tear down the Armory is one that should be based on as many data points as possible – especially if it is not going to cost the College or the HDC anything. The HDC can then use these data points to make an informed decision about the future of the Armory. Or do you just want your agenda to be the only one considered by the HDC? I would urge you to reconsider excluding others from seeking the truth.

Steven R. Mitchell

Chestertown