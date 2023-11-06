November by Kate Emery General

November need not be forgotten amid the rush to clean up Halloween decorations and setting up the Christmas tree. Thanksgiving isn’t a month long theme to decorate for, but the month of November is a great time to be inspired by nature. Beyond the seasonal elements such as gourds, pumpkins, and leaves, add a bowl of apples and a basket of pinecones to your decor. Turn up the coziness factor with throw blankets in dark green and red.

We can always use an excuse to celebrate, especially as the days get shorter and the weather gets colder. From fun food holidays to creative family time, November is the month to bring cheer that will make you feel warm inside. November is best known for Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving, but it’s packed with an abundance of special days of awareness and observances to celebrate.

November 6 is National Nachos day, November 11 is Veterans Day, November 12 is National Happy Hour Day, and November 13 is World Kindness Day.

The 2023 United States elections are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. This off-year ballot includes gubernatorial and legislative elections in a few states. In 1845, Congress passed a law mandating that the presidential Election Day would be held every four years on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of the month of November. November marks the end of harvest, and offers mild weather for traveling voters.

We celebrate Veteran’s Day on November 11 because it was on this day at 11:00 a.m. in 1918 that World War 1 ended.

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln declared the last Thursday in the month of November to be the national holiday known as Thanksgiving. It is fashioned after the three-day feast of the harvest shared by Pilgrims and Wampanoag indigenous people in 1621.

November got its name from the Roman word “Novem” which means nine. Originally there were only ten months in the year, then January and February were added in 45 B.C., making November the eleventh month, rather than the ninth month.

November birthstones include citrine and topaz, they’re abundant and affordably priced. Topaz is a very joyful and rejuvenating stone that’s helpful in the process of manifestation. Topaz promotes openness and honesty, self-realization and self control. Topaz is known for its soothing and calming effects. Citrine is a powerful protection crystal that reduces stress and exhaustion, leaving its wearer with a feeling of calm that radiates throughout the body. Citrine is also known for its protective properties, such as guarding against negative energy and promoting a sense of security and confidence.

As a fixed water sign, Scorpios are known for their loyalty, passion, and devotion. They are known to have such intense personalities that they are often confused with vibrant fire signs. While they can be intimidating, Scorpios are the most loyal friends and partners. Scorpios are mysterious because they are profound thinkers, secretive, and passionate. Scorpios are smart, shrewd, and stoic, they stand by their beliefs and they don’t crave anyone else’s approval. Scorpios work hard to promote the best in people that they care about. Scorpios don’t see or establish limitations in their life, and they won’t let anybody tell them that they can’t have what they desire.

In the United States, November’s flower, the chrysanthemum is known as the “Queen of Fall Flowers.” Chrysanthemum is one of several flowers in the Asteraceae family that’s edible. The chrysanthemum flower has been celebrated for its medicinal properties for centuries. Chrysanthemum tea is still a common herbal remedy for treatment of inflammation and headaches. Chrysanthemums are believed to represent happiness, love, longevity, and joy. Next to roses and lilies, chrysanthemums are one of the most popular cut flower varieties in the world.