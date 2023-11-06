Adkins Mystery Monday: Perhaps Connected to a Local River?

The answer to last week’s mystery is Northern sea oats, Chasmanthium latifolium, pictured in photo #2.
Flat, green “flowers” develop on the arching stem tips from July through September. The flower heads are alluring and a slightest breeze will send flower heads fluttering on their stems. In fall, they become tan before the foliage turns to a copper color in early winter.
Snow adds eye-catching appeal to sea oats. The flowers gradually shatter ito make way for new spring growth, providing almost a full year of interest.
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.
