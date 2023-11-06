MENU

November 6, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Local Life Food and Garden Notes

Adkins Mystery Monday: Perhaps Connected to a Local River?

Happy Mystery Monday!  Can you guess what is pictured in this photo?
The answer to last week’s mystery is Northern sea oats, Chasmanthium latifolium, pictured in photo #2.
Northern sea oats most often occur in rich woods or rocky slopes along streams and on moist bluffs. Sea oats naturalize by reseeding and spread by rhizomes. They make a good habitat for some species of birds, offering food in the form of seeds, as well as cover.
Flat, green “flowers” develop on the arching stem tips from July through September. The flower heads are alluring and a slightest breeze will send flower heads fluttering on their stems. In fall, they become tan before the foliage turns to a copper color in early winter.
Snow adds eye-catching appeal to sea oats. The flowers gradually shatter ito make way for new spring growth, providing almost a full year of interest.

Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.

