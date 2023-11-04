Letter to Editor: Please Address Long ER Wait Times

Congratulations, Maryland! We now hold the title for longest ER wait times in the U.S.! Whoo-hoo!

When are the State, Talbot County and its towns going to put the new Maryland University Regional Hospital Center at the top of their priority list?

Attention to this essential infrastructure is long overdue.

We’ve reached a critical point regarding our lack of health care and health care professionals — and now hold the title of having the longest ER wait times in the nation. Sadly, and unfortunately, no surprise to many in our community. And having listened to testimony at many County Council and Town of Easton Planning Commission and Council meetings regarding the Matthewstown, Lakeside, Poplar Hill, MHC and other land developments during the past few years, the breaking-point strain on our current health care providers and community is obvious, unbearable — for our first responder medical and emergency professionals, in particular.

When are our Talbot County Council and the mayors and town councils of Easton, St. Michaels, Oxford, Trappe, etc. going to emphasize and take action on these critical community services? When are they going to consolidate their efforts to address our health care needs?

When are Governor Moore, Congressman Andy Harris, Senator Chris Van Hollen, and Senator Ben Cardin going to make this a front-and-center issue?

https://news.yahoo.com/maryland-hospital-emergency-room-wait-160051413.html?fr=sycsrp_catchall

https://www.wypr.org/wypr-news/2023-10-31/maryland-er-wait-times-continue-to-disappoint-in-new-data-drop

https://hscrc.maryland.gov/Documents/October%202023%20HSCRC%20Post-Meeting%20Materials%20-%20FINAL.pdf

Clara Kelly

Easton