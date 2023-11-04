Bookplate Poetry Reading Featuring Grace Cavalieri, Maryland’s Poet Laureate

The Bookplate is holding a multi-poet event in partnership with the Kent Cultural Alliance. On Wednesday, November 15th at 6pm, all are invited to The Kent Cultural Alliance’s Raimond Cultural Center as The Bookplate welcomes 15 poets from The Antioch Poetry Retreat, featuring Grace Cavalieri, the Poet Laureate of Maryland.

Their new anthology, A Gathering of Poets, is published by Forest Woods Media, features all 15 writers and will be for sale during the event.

Gail Bartlett’s poems have appeared in anthologies The Road Beneath Our Feet by Dan Murano, and Baltimorology. A student of Grace Cavalieri’s at Antioch, she helped publish Hard Crabs for Maryland Writer’s Council. She lives in Baltimore City and Renick, WV.

Paul Bartlett is a practicing poet, living and working in Baltimore City and Greenbrier County, West Virginia. Years ago, he attended Antioch College and studied poetry with Grace Cavalieri. Today, he still reads and writes with Grace and the poets in this anthology.

Janice F. Booth (MA British Literature) is a poet and journalist and writes a long-running monthly gardens column for a regional publication. Her poems have appeared in periodicals and anthologies. She has taught in public and private upper schools and colleges.

Alan Britt is the author of more than 25 books of poetry. His latest books of poetry are Garden of Earthly Delights and The Tavern of Lost Souls. A graduate of the Writing Seminars at Johns Hopkins University, he currently teaches English/Creative Writing at Towson University.

Grace Cavalieri, Maryland’s 10th Poet Laureate (2018- 2023), author of several poetry books and chapbooks and short-form and full-length plays, founded and hosts “The Poet and the Poem,” 47 years on-air from The Library of Congress. Her latest book is The Long Game (WordWorks).

Beth Dulin’s writing has appeared in The American Journal of Poetry, Atlanta Review, Gargoyle, Little Patuxent Review, New York Quarterly, and Wigleaf. Her limited edition artists’ book, Truce, is in the collections of the Brooklyn Museum and the Museum of Modern Art.

Tara A. Elliott’s poems have been published in Cimarron Review, Wildness, and Ninth Letter. She served as Executive Director of Eastern Shore Writers Association and Chair of BTO Writers Conference. A student of

Lucille Clifton, she received MSAC’s Independent Artist Award.

Geoffrey Himes’ poetry has been published by Best American Poetry, December, Gianthology, the Loch Raven Review, Innisfree, and Salt Lick among others. His articles on music and theater have appeared in the Washington Post, New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Smithsonian Magazine.

Beth Joselow has published her work in six books, several chapbooks and many magazines and anthologies. She taught writing for many years to students at the Corcoran College of Art and Design in Washington, D.C., and currently works as a mental health counselor in Lewes, DE.

Jennifer Keith is a web content writer for Johns Hopkins Medicine and plays bass for the rock band Batworth Stone. Her poems have appeared in Sewanee Review, Free State Review, Un- splendid, Best American Poetry 2015, and Smartish Pace. She lives in Baltimore, Maryland.

Diane Wilbon Parks, poet, author, and literary leader, has written two poetry collections. She served as Expert Consultant to the National Trust for Historic Preservation on a National Endowment for the Arts Grant. A USAF Veteran and IT Program Manager, she lives in MD.

Dinahsta “Miss Kiane” Thomas, an author, performer, and safe space facilitator who created her first poem at age of three, has been writing and sharing her passion for poetry ever since. Her work was published Who’s Who in Poetry, Paris Lit, It’s My Journey and elsewhere.

Bernard Welt (MA Writing, PhD Literary Studies) has written and published poetry since the 1970s. His work includes essays on film, television, the arts, and dream studies. He is Professor Emeritus of Arts and Humanities at the Corcoran School of the Arts & Design at GW University.

Ellen Wise’s work has appeared in many small journals and poetry anthologies. Her awards include MSAC’s Individual Artist Award and Bread Loaf’s scholarship in poetry. Noted classical composer Adolphus Hailstork set five of her poems as the song-cycle, Ventriloquist Acts of God.

Ellen Carter Woodbridge graduated from Antioch College in 1974 with a degree in Documentary Arts. She studied with Grace Cavalieri who continues to be a generous and inspiring mentor. She is grateful for the community of poets at the Antioch Poets Retreat.

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected]. This event is free and open to the public and reservations are not required. The next author events are scheduled for 12/2 during the Chestertown Dickens Festival. The Raimond Cultural Center is located at 101 Spring Street Street in Chestertown, Maryland.