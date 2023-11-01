Spy Book Notes: A Chat with Author Linda Fritz on “Alaska’s Call”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Bookplate author reading series —in partnership with The Kitchen and Pub—continues Wednesday, November 8 at 6 pm with author Linda Fritz discussing and reading from her recently published book, Answering Alaska’s Call: An Intimate Portrait of Alaska’s Legendary Surgeon, Bush Pilot, and Legislator, Milo “Doc” Fritz.

The memoir-biography is the result of a decade of Fritz’s research about her uncle, physician Milo Fritz, who as a young man in Pelham, New York, embraced his dream of delivering modern medical services to Alaska’s outback and its neglected indigenous people.

Fritz was one of the original “flying doctors” who championed air flight as a solution to reaching Alaska’s widespread communities where, as an eye, ear, nose, and throat specialist, he delivered needed medical care for those ravaged by tuberculosis and terrible afflictions of the eyes and ears.

The memoir is sweeping in its panoramic inclusion: life in Alaska with his wife, Betsy; his medical profession as a “flying doc; WW 2, the territory’s ascension to statehood; the discovery of oil; and “Doc” Fritz’s foray into Alaska’s political landscape.

Linda Fritz’s interest in travel and magazine journalism led to an eclectic career path as a market researcher, writer/editor for Sunset and Diversion magazines, management consultant, and freelance writer that took her around the U.S. She was editor of the literary journal Delmarva Review for several years before taking on the writing challenge that had been gestating for decades: a book about the heroic life of Doc Fritz.

The Spy recently caught up with the author to talk about her uncle and the research project that became Answering Alaska’s Call: An Intimate Portrait of Alaska’s Legendary Surgeon, Bush Pilot, and Legislator, Milo “Doc” Fritz.

This video is approximately six minutes in length.