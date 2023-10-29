Spy Report: Sultana Downrigging Hoists its Sails

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What can you say about a bright, summery Saturday in October about the Chester River harbor filled with tall ships hoisting their sails to high-energy bluegrass music in the background and crowds of visitors participating in maritime delight? Nautical bliss?

That’s just one snapshot of the cinematic Saturday that is a part of the annual Sultana Downrigging Weekend, a festival that has become one of Maryland’s most famous maritime celebrations.

Throughout the weekend, from Friday’s fireworks over the illuminated masts and rigging of the AJ Meerwald, Maryland Dove, Kalmar Nyckel, Pride of Baltimore, Virginia, Lynx, Sultana, and Sigsbee to ship excursions, maritime-themed exhibits and authors readings at Sultana Foundation’s new Lawrence Preserve, and packed Music Festival and Village, Saturday unfolded as a feast for thousands of visitors.

Sunday, the festival continues until the tall ships parade home at 3 pm. Come join the fun.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more about Sultana Foundation, go here.