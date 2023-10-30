Kent County Public Library Foundation Announces Fund Raising Campaign to Replace Drop Boxes

The Foundation for the Kent County Public Library, a 501c3 charity, announced their support to help fund new drop box receptacles at all three branch libraries. Both the 2022 and 2023 Foundation fundraisers support a mission to ensure that the fullest use of one of the County’s greatest resources is open to the greatest number of citizens.

Due to a generous community response, the website redesign was completely funded with 2022 campaign donations. This project, well underway, will be unveiled in 2024. The current fundraiser supports Library service accessibility in a different way—funding new book drops at all branch libraries. Conveniently located, the well-used depositories no longer protect books and other media. Age-related deterioration, allowing the invasion of moisture, has and will continue to ruin valued materials if the once substantial and very expensive structures are not replaced.

The following officers were elected in the Annual Meeting held on Friday, October 28: Chair Barb Macbeth, Vice Chair Alice Ritchie, Treasurer Dawson Hunter, Corresponding Secretary Sandy Durfee, and Administrative Secretary April Marshall. The members of the Board of Directors also include: John Murphy, Wendy Costa, Mackey Dutton, Ivette Furneisen, Marjo Rasin, Mary White, and Jillian Starkey.