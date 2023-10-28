The Maryland Native Plant Coalition has created a short survey to learn more about invasive plants across the state of Maryland. We’d love to have as many people complete it as possible. It only takes a few minutes to complete and includes a link to the Mid-Atlantic Invaders Tool for more information so you can be more confident with species identification. Survey. Please try to complete it by November 3rd.
Take The Maryland Native Plant Coalition Survey on Invasive Plants
