October 28, 2023

Local Life Brevities

Spy Minute: The Academy Craft Show Reconnaissance Report

Fall’s here and that means the Academy Art Musuem’s annual craft show is here as well. Over Saturday and Sunday, the AAM is opening its doors to 70 of the finest crafts artists working today.  We sent a Spy over last night for a quick report.

This video is approximately one minute in length. For more information about the Academy’s 26th Annual Craft Show please go here.

