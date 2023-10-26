Ever Wonder What an Artist’s Studio Really Looks Like – LAST CHANCE for 2023!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s fascinating…It’s fun…and it’s free and self-guided! This coming weekend, October 28 & 29, is your last chance to see the 2023 Annual Chestertown RiverArts Studio Tour. The tour allows the visitor a chance to take a sneak peek inside Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties creative spaces (many of which are not normally open to the public). This year some 60 artists, many nationally known, invite visitors in to talk, check out how they work, and provide the opportunity to buy original artwork at studio prices. The art and fine craft are as diverse as the artists who create it, with styles ranging from traditional to avant-garde, expressed in a variety of media that include painting, photography, sculpture, metal work, pottery, fiber, woodcraft, jewelry, furniture, glass, and more.

It is recommended that visitors start their tour at the RiverArts Gallery, 315 High Street, in the breezeway, to see an exhibit of works by the artists on the tour. This helps visitors to decide on must-see venues. The exhibit will be on view October 28 & 29. Brochures with easy-to-read maps are available at Chestertown RiverArts. During the Tour, Studio hours are Saturday and Sunday, 10-5.

In this Video, artists Christine and Dave O’Neill discuss their studio spaces in their new home in Rock Hall. Long time boaters, and former owners of a Rock Hall art gallery, they have settled in new studio spaces where Christine continues her renown painting and Dave creates driftwood mixed media sculptures in his dedicated garage studio.

https://www.chestertownriverarts.com/studio-tour