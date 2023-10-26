Birdies For Benedictine Golf Tournament Raises Critical Funds in Support of the Developmentally Disabled 

Benedictine’s annual Birdies For Benedictine Charity Golf Tournament was recently held at the Talbot Country Club in Easton, Maryland. The funds raised will be used for urgent needs including student and adult programming for those living with a developmental disability, facility repairs, and staff development.

Benedictine was thrilled to host Charley Mills, Benedictine Board of Trustees President and Paul Pantano, spouse of Board of Trustees member Cheryl Keamy. Also in attendance were several legislators – Steve Arentz, Maryland State Delegate; Frank Gunsallus, Easton Town Council President; Larry Porter and Frank Bartz, Caroline County Commissioners; Anthony Casey and John Hurley, Ridgely Commissioners. Players competed in a morning putting contest with Kurt Engelhaupt of PNC Bank taking the prize. After play, guests enjoyed a late afternoon gathering of food and awards and for the second year in the row the winning team title goes to John Patrick, Charlie Shiles, Dave Mummert and Wes Sims.

Event sponsors included PNC Bank, Preston Automotive Group, BDK, Inc., Mullen, Sondberg, Wimbish & Stone P.A., VFW Post 7464, Town of Ridgely, Maryland, Barstow & Sons Heating and Cooling and First Maryland Disability Trust. Individual family support came from Alice Ryan, James Trumbauer, Rob Evans, the Mills Family and Bracewell, LLP. Participants also enjoyed tastings from Lyon Rum of St. Michaels.

“PNC is proud to be a sponsor of Birdies for Benedictine,” stated Kurt Engelhaupt, Commercial Banking Relationship Manager, VP at PNC Bank. “We believe that the services that Benedictine provides for children and adults living with developmental and intellectual disabilities is such a worthwhile cause.”

Next year’s event will be held on Monday, September 30th at the Talbot Country Club. For more information on all of Benedictine’s events, the services that they provide for children and adults living with a developmental disability, and ways to support, please contact Claudia Cunningham at Claudia.cunn[email protected] or call 410.634.2292. Visit Benedictine at www.benschool.org.