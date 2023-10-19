RiverArts: Ever Wonder What an Artist’s Studio Really Looks Like – Part II?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This coming weekend, October 21-22, is the first of two successive weekends of the Annual Chestertown RiverArts Studio Tour. The tour allows the visitor a chance to take a sneak peak inside Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties creative spaces (many of which are not normally open to the public). This year some 60 artists, many nationally known, invite visitors in to talk, check out how they work, and provide the opportunity to buy original artwork at studio prices. The art and fine craft are as diverse as the artists who create it, with styles ranging from traditional to avant-garde, expressed in a variety of media that include painting, photography, sculpture, metal work, pottery, fiber, woodcraft, jewelry, furniture, glass, and more.

It is recommended that visitors start their tour at the RiverArts Gallery, 315 High Street, in the breezeway, to see an exhibit of works by the artists on the tour. This helps visitors to decide on must-see venues. The exhibit will be on view October 6-29. Brochures with easy-to-read maps are available at RiverArts. During the Studio Tour, Gallery hours are Saturday and Sunday, 10-5.

In this Video, artists Betty Dietz (Dream Castle Quilt Studio) and Tom Dietz (Tom Dietz Photography) discuss their recent move to Chestertown, their new studio building (The Skipjack Art Studios) and their art work. They recently commissioned Master Boat Builder John Swain to create a large scale model of a Chesapeake Bay Skipjack to be mounted on the side of their new studio building. The scale model will be unveiled Saturday October 21 at a special event from 2-3PM during the Studio Tour at the Skipjack Art Studios, 329 Cannon Street Chestertown, MD.

https://www.chestertownriverarts.com/studio-tour