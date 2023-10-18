Allegra! Women’s Chorus presents Song of the Universal  November 4

Allegra! Women’s Chorus, a prestigious 16-voice ensemble, will be presenting two concert performances the first weekend of November. The first at Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St, Easton on November 4 at 7pm and the second at St. Paul’s, 225 S Morris St, Oxford on November 5 at 3pm. The Easton performance will feature Song of the Universal, a setting of the Walt Whitman poem of the same title. Song of the Universal, by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo, will feature the women’s voices accompanied by piano and chamber orchestra. The program will also include Gjeilo’s arrangement of the early chant “Ubi Caritas”, a setting of Hildegard von Bingen’s “Caritas Abundat” and other pieces by Kim André Arensen, Elaine Hagenberg, Sarah Quartel, and Susan LaBarr. Tickets can be purchased for $10 at the door via cash or card or by visiting www.allegroacademyeaston.com.

The women’s chorus is conducted by Amy Morgan, an accomplished musician whose education includes a Bachelors degree in Piano Performance from Salisbury University and Masters Degree in Choral Conducting from Messiah University. Amy has extensive experience as a choral, operetta, and musical theatre director, is a member of the American Choral Directors Association, and is an active musician the Easton community. The program will be accompanied on piano by Lyn Banghart.

Allegra! was formed in the spring of 2019 and is a program of Allegro Academy, a non-profit music conservatory located downtown Easton, MD. Other programs of the Academy include the Allegro Children’s Chorus, Summer Sing choir festival, group classes and private lessons. Allegro Academy’s mission is to offer exceptional music education and performance experiences to the greater Talbot County Area and to make these offerings affordable to all. Programs of the Academy are supported by the generosity of the Talbot County community, Talbot Arts, and the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information please visit www.allegroacademyeaston.com.