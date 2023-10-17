YMCA of the Chesapeake Launches 2023 Annual Campaign

The YMCA of the Chesapeake has launched its 2023 Annual Campaign at all eleven of its locations across Delmarva. Funds raised through the Annual Campaign support the organization’s programs and operations and ensure that no one is turned away due to an inability to pay.

The YMCA has set the ambitious goal of raising more than $1 million through this year’s fundraising effort that continues through the end of the year. Donations may be made to support the initiatives of a specific branch or designated toward the YMCA’s greatest need.

“We cannot thank our donors enough for their continued support,” said Robbie Gill, CEO of the YMCA of the Chesapeake. “Thanks to their generosity, we are able to empower people and communities to learn, grow and thrive. This is a great opportunity to give back and support our neighbors to make sure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, can access our programs and services. We are encouraging all of Delmarva to step up this year and participate in our Annual Campaign so we can continue providing the support and opportunities our communities rely on.”

Funds raised through the YMCA’s Annual Campaign support:

Local Food Drives

Youth Sports

Enhanced Fitness (an exercise program for seniors)

Livestrong (a program for adult cancer survivors)

Rock Steady (a program for those battling Parkinson’s disease)

Child Care

Swim Lessons

Mentoring Programs

Before and After Care

The Open Doors Program which ensures YMCA memberships and programs are available to everyone

Individuals are encouraged to donate online by visiting www.ymcachesapeake.org/give/giving.