The Art of Sewing: A Chat with AAM Craft Show Artist Michael-Birch Pierce

It’s not unusual for artists and craftspeople to carry the tools of their trade when attending festivals. Sometimes those paintbrushes and pottery turntables are needed for live demonstrations, but it’s always comforting for them to know that work can begin at any time or place.

And in the case of Michael-Birch Pierce, a featured artist for this year’s Academy Art Museum’s annual Crafts Show, that tool is a Brother sewing machine and not a particularly fancy one at that.

Perhaps it’s no different than a painter’s brush, a simple tool (machine) to take on the task ahead, which falls into the portraiture category.

The Richmond-based artist, combining an artistic instincts and love of embroidery, started experimenting with the sewing of subjects a few years ago as a side interest to more intentional art. And the resulting work becomes increasingly more satisfying and fun every year.

The Spy talked to Michael-Birch on Zoom last week about the work and what the sewing master has planned for Easton later this month.

This video is approximately minutes in length. For More information and ticket information please go here.

Friday – October 27, 2023

Preview Event

5:30 – 8:30 pm

Saturday – October 28, 2023

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sunday – October 29, 2023

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Academy Art Museum

Easton