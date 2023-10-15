Forty members of the Working Artist’s Forum will be exhibiting in the 2023 Waterfowl Festival this year. The WAF exhibit will be located at the ‘Art at the Church’ venue, which can be found at Christ Church Fellowship Hall on Harrison St, Easton, Maryland. This Waterfowl Festival gallery will be open starting Nov. 9 for the ticketed VIP Premiere Night and continuing during the Festival from Friday through Sunday, Nov. 10-12.

Award winning plein air artist, Beth Brownlee Bathe will be the judge for the exhibit, selecting 4 ‘Judges Choice Awards’ for individual art works. Awards will be presented on Thursday, November 9th at 4:30pm.

2023 WAF participating artists are: Barbara Kern-Bush, Deborah Cole, Carol Cowie, Nancy Lee Davis, Nancy Fine, Mary Ford, Rhonda Ford, Carol Frost, Jill Glassman, Doris Glovier, Shirley Hales, Anna Harding, Patti Lucas Hopkins, Laura Leigh Kapolchok, Jane Knighton, Kathleen Kopec, Marianne Kost, Patricia Lang, Maryellyn Lynott, Linda Luke, Mary Ellen Mabe, Carol McClees, Deborah McFarlin, Amanda Milliner, Kathleen Quinn, Jose Ramirez, Christine Rapa, Anne Reder, Kathie Rogers, Maggii Sarfaty, Stacey Sass, Nancy R. Thomas, Georgette Toews, Naomi Clark-Turner, Stephen Walker, Barbara Harr Watson, Judith Stevens Weaver, Maureen Wheatley, Lori Yates, Barbara Zuehlke

Founded in 1979 by a small group of artists, the Working Artists Forum – with over 100 members – is today a thriving arts organization with many vital connections within our local arts community. WAF members exhibit widely, win awards, teach classes and workshops, and actively participate in arts events throughout our region. Monthly member meetings promote camaraderie through discussion of upcoming exhibits, and provide demonstrations by well-known guest artists, which are free and open to the public. For more information, please visit: www.workingartistsforum.com and and https://waterfowlfestival. org/art-galleries/church/ or you may contact Co-Chairs, Lori Yates, [email protected] , or Stacey Sass, [email protected]

Painting attached by Maggii Sarfaty.