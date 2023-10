Forty members of the Working Artist’s Forum will be exhibiting in the 2023 Waterfowl Festival this year. The WAF exhibit will be located at the ‘Art at the Church’ venue, which can be found at Christ Church Fellowship Hall on Harrison St, Easton, Maryland. This Waterfowl Festival gallery will be open starting Nov. 9 for the ticketed VIP Premiere Night and continuing during the Festival from Friday through Sunday, Nov. 10-12.