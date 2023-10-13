HomePorts Health Journaling Presentation

HomePorts is hosting a free presentation on Monday, October 16 from 11:30-12:30 pm to learn about the when, why, and how’s of medical journaling. The public is invited.

“It’s a painless way to keep track of information that makes you an informed patient. It may help explain a medical circumstance you find yourself or a loved one immersed in or may be approaching. We’ll talk the talk and then walk the walk, sampling a few different ways to go about this practice,” according to CB Lovell, facilitator, a retired English Professor from Howard Community College and HomePorts Board member.

Taking your health journal with you to your next medical appointment may provide valuable information that otherwise might not be easily accessible. Referencing previous notes prior to an appointment is also helpful.

It will be held at Chestertown Town Hall, 118 N Cross St on the second floor. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 443-480-0940, email [email protected] or visitwww.homeports.org.