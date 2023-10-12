New Space, New Program – Rebuilding Together Kent County is Growing

Nineteen years ago, Rebuilding Together Kent County (RTKC) was formed by caring residents who wanted to help neighbors whose homes were devastated by Hurricane Isabel. From the very beginning, the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown supported this fledgling nonprofit, offering vital financial support, providing volunteers from its congregation, and providing a free office space for organizational records and administrative team members.

Last month, RTKC welcomed their supporters and friends into their very own office space! According to the organization’s Executive Director, Genevieve Croker, “We couldn’t have reached this milestone without the long-term support of the PCC family. And while it was bittersweet to say goodbye, we are so thrilled that our capacity has grown to the point where we really required more space.” She went on to note that having signage on Route 213 has already increased foot traffic making it easier to spread the word about their free, critical home repair services. Interested volunteers and neighbors seeking service are encouraged to pop in to see them at 903 Washington Avenue, Suite 2 in Crestview Plaza. They are open Monday-Friday between 8:30am – 4:30pm although they are often out working in the community so it’s always a good idea to call 410.778.4544 to ensure someone is available to help.

Rebuilding Together is also excited to announce their participation in a pilot program funded through a grant from Wells Fargo. To qualify for RTKC’s services, applicants must own their home. As in other places in the United States, many families in Kent County are living in, and maintaining, homes that have been passed on to them but have never had the new deed properly recorded. These are referred to as Heirs Property or sometimes “Tangled Titles.” RTKC is partnering with Shore Legal Access (formerly Mid-Shore Pro Bono) to help neighbors in this situation try to clear up the paperwork so that they are able to qualify for help with home repairs from Rebuilding Together. If you or someone you know is in this situation, call the number listed above or email [email protected] to see if we are able to help.

Rebuilding Together Kent County’s mission is repairing homes, revitalizing communities, rebuilding lives. They leverage gifts of time, money, skill and labor to repair and rehabilitate homes for income-eligible seniors, veterans, those living with disabilities, and families with children in Kent County. They are dedicated to ending substandard housing. All work is done at no cost to homeowners who meet the eligibility criteria. This is an equal opportunity program. Learn more at RebuildingTogetherKCMD.org.