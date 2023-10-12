Artistry of the Mada and Hugh Piano Duo at Mainstay October 22

Classical music has returned to The Mainstay in Rock Hall. The venerable, nationally-known music venue that generally features a wide variety of popular music genres hosted Washington’s Camerata in September to great acclaim and audience enthusiasm. An interesting aspect of the eclectic program of Baroque music was the Baroque instruments that the ensemble’s musicians explained and invited audience members to get up close and personal with.

The Fall Season’s Second Concert

The series continues with the Mada and Hugh Piano Duo.

Romanian-born pianist Madalina Danila and Korean-American pianist Hugh Sung join creative forces to present their signature 4-hand piano duo program that has thrilled audiences around the world. A 4-hand piano duet is when two pianists play together on a single piano, each taking up one part of the score.

“Mada and I are excited to perform our first concert at The Mainstay,” Hugh Sung said recently. “We have a program that showcases the incredible art of two people playing one piano together.”

From a Mozart Sonata that opens the program to pieces by composers such as Cecile Chaminade and Camille Saint-Saëns, there will be a full complement of classical works that highlight the talent of these two pianists and their four-hand virtuosity.

Season Concert Information

All concerts are at The Mainstay, 5753 North Main Street, Rock Hall, Maryland.

All concerts are on Sunday afternoons at 4 PM.

Sunday, October 22 — Mada and Hugh Piano Duo

Sunday, November 19 — Pianist Michael Casey

Tickets for each concert are $15.00 (plus $1.30 fee if ordered in advance on the Mainstay’s Web site: mainstayrockhall.com).

Tickets may be available for $20 on the day of the performance. Call (410) 639-9133.

This concert is part of the Hedgelawn Classical Series at The Mainstay in honor of Judy Kohl.