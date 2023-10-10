Church Hill Theatre is Giving A Ball

In 1983, three couples in Queen Anne’s County formed the Friends for Church Hill Preservation. Those couples comprised Howard and Mary Wood, Howard and Jan Burns, and John and Sue Gutting. Their purpose was to preserve the Church Hill Theatre from demolition. They began a fundraising campaign that succeeded in saving the theater and starting a renovation that allowed it to re-open the following year.

40 years later, Church Hill Theatre is having a party to celebrate their success. It’s being called, The Saved from the Wrecking Ball Ball., and will be held in the theater on October 27, 2023 at 7:30. Everyone is invited to join us.

This ball is being planned as a laid-back evening of fun with heavy hors d’oeuvres, a DJ playing a mix of new and old dance music, and a smattering of Church Hill Theatre history. A slide show of old and new photos will play on stage and memorabilia will be on display around the room. There will be a champagne toast during the evening to recognize those who made saving the theater possible. Anyone with stories, photos, or documents from that period are urged to contact the theater office at (410) 556-6003. We want to include all of the memories we can find.

The cost of the ball is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets may be purchased online at www.churchhilltheatre.org. More information can be found on the website or by calling the theater office Monday through Friday between 11:00 and 4:00.