Senator Cardin to Speak to Kent County Democrats October 26

The Kent County Democratic Central Committee will hold its annual Kennedy-King Dinner on Thursday, October 26th at Chester River Yacht & Country Club.

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin will be honored for his long career in public service and will give the keynote address. Sen. Cardin who is completing his final term in the Senate has recently been appointed chair of the Foreign Relations Committee.

State and local elected leaders, candidates and Democratic Party officials will also speak.

The event includes a reception at 5 p.m. and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.

