Benedictine’s Easton Training Office To Celebrate 10th Anniversary

The Benedictine Easton Community Services & Training Center will be celebrating its 10th anniversary on Thursday, October 19th from 8:30-10:30am at its office located at 723 Goldsborough Street in Easton. The event is free and open to the public.

Guests will learn how the Community Services & Training Center prepares the students and adults, who are living with developmental disabilities and autism, to enter the workforce, and how they can hire one of Benedictine’s workforce ready graduates.

“Benedictine’s Easton Office offers employment services to both our students and adults in order to prepare to go them to go out into the world. And really what we do is try to figure out what their gift is and pull that gift out because everyone has a gift to give to the world,” explained Benedictine Executive Director Scott Evans. ”And we could not do what we do without the amazing community partners that hire our graduates.”

Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it serves to enter the workforce and also collaborates with the Department of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) to provide training programs and job search services for students in area schools and adults living in the surrounding community.

Continental breakfast will be served and parking is available at the Anchor Church and on the street. For more information, please call the Benedictine Foundation office at 410 634 2292. You can register for the event here: Easton 10th Anniversary Celebration.