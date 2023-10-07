Delmarva Review: Anthropocene by JC Reilly

Author’s Note: “I was sitting by the dining room window when a little wren landed on it, not a foot away from me. The moment was beautiful and I felt as though I could commune with it. But the wren also got me to thinking about how human interactions with nature have become more disastrous as climate change impacts the Earth. We are all responsible for making the planet more and more uninhabitable, not just for ourselves, but for the creatures who also live here who have no control over what humans ruin. Our selfishness has privileged human life over animal life, and this poem acknowledges, at least to one bird, that one human is aware of her culpability.”

Anthropocene

A speckled wren alights on the window frame edge.

It pecks at the glass, cocks its head in query.

aaaaaaaI think it asks, as it cocks its head in query,

aaaaaaaWhy do you spoil the Earth,

why do you kill? How we have despoiled the Earth:

polar ice slices like cake off glaciers into the ocean.

aaaaaaaGlaciers shrink and hurricanes churn the oceans,

aaaaaaaturn flood plains into floods. Coral bleaches.

Water so warm, whales can’t reproduce. Coral bleaching,

pelicans smeared with oil, dead fish floating,

algal blooms. Yes, I want to say, we are floating

death against you, little one, against all of you—

aaaaaaaBecause of us, the world is against you, all of you—

aaaaaaaeven this speckled wren on the window frame edge.

⧫

When she’s not writing, JC Reilly crochets or practices her Italian, and serves as the managing editor of the Atlanta Review. Her writing has been published or is forthcoming in Santa Clara Review, Rougarou, Barely South, Pine Row, and others. Her southern gothic novel-in-verse, “What Magick May Not Alter,” was published by Madville Publishing (2020). Her blog: jcreilly.com

