  Mid-Shore Community Foundation to Host Giving Day Event

On Tuesday, November 28th, Mid-Shore Community Foundation will host Mid-Shore Gives 2023, the 24-hour fundraising event to benefit local nonprofits.

“Mid-Shore Gives is a way for us to support our nonprofits, while engaging the community,” said Buck Duncan, President of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. “Last year’s event was a success, with 443 donors and 70 participating organizations, the inaugural event raised $62,869 for local nonprofits! We hope to make an even greater impact this year.”

Nonprofit organizations, including those under fiscal sponsorship, serving Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties, are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity. Participants will be provided with the tools and resources needed to have a successful charitable campaign, including best-in-class fundraising technology, and there is no cost to participate.

Businesses are invited to join with the Mid-Shore Community Foundation in sponsoring this year’s event. Thanks to generous sponsors, prize money and incentives will be awarded throughout the day. This year’s sponsors include Easton Utilities, Mason Investment Advisory Services and Envision Wealth Planning.

The giving begins on Tuesday, November 28th at midnight! Donations will be accepted online at midshoregives.org. Donors can use the shopping cart feature to select the nonprofits they want to support and how much they wish to donate to each, then check out with just one credit card transaction. 100% of all gifts will go to the designated nonprofits, less any credit card fees, unless the donor selects to cover the fees. The minimum donation is $10.00, and all donations are tax-deductible.

This year, a feature has been added to allow both businesses and individuals to participate in fundraising. Businesses and individuals may host an event or create a fundraising profile to invite friends, family, and colleagues to join them in giving back. This is a great opportunity for those looking to engage with the community, while putting your brand at the forefront of this local philanthropic event.

Registration closes on October 31st. For additional information or to get involved, visit midshoregives.org or contact Heather Pickens at (410) 820-8175 x 102 or [email protected].